Classic on the Coast
For one Chicago couple, the famed Hotel del Coronado proved the perfect venue to unite family and friends for a spectacular... Read More »
Dress Rehearsal
Like a principal dancer, personify grace and polish when you step up to the altar in showstopping style. Read More »
Golden Romance
Although they found each other at a La Jolla brewery called Rock Bottom, for the past seven years Amber Rutherford and Jason Powers... Read More »
Love Out Loud
That old saying about the best things happening when you least expect them to sums up everything from the courtship to the wedding of... Read More »
A Fitting Fete
The marriage between brand director Monika Shah and fashion executive Stuart Leung blended Indian tradition with Chinese culture, and... Read More »
Sublime Elegance
Longtime couple Gene Gay and David Thompson celebrate their union with an unforgettable night of dinner and dancing at Calistoga Ranch... Read More »
Scene
Catherine Hall Studios
November 21, 2015 | Ceremony & Reception: Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco
Rustic Romance
1. SONOMA COUNTY | EMILY ROUGIER & STEVEN SARTEN
June 9, 2016
Ceremony & Reception: Olympia’s Valley Estate
Photography by One Love Photography
Emily Rougier and Steven... Read More ››
Shore Things: Where You'll Want to Get Married in California
Fairmont San Francisco
950 Mason St., San Francisco, 415.772.5000
about The venue boasts panoramic views of both San... Read More ››
Paper Pleaser: Stunning Suites from a Local Artist
Watercolor. Art deco. Jewel tones. There’s no doubt that trends dictate many aspects of a wedding—everything from a tiny favor to the overall theme can be affected. But when it comes to invitations, L.A.-based... Read More ››